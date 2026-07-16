Broward city looks to cut private contracts for public works maintenance ahead of property tax cut

The City of Lauderhill is considering further reducing its reliance on private companies for public works maintenance, citing potential cost savings and increased operational efficiency.

City staff have proposed cuts to spending on private contractors, aiming to rely instead on internal staff and part-time workers to handle tasks such as filling potholes, painting, and general building repairs. The city has been operating with significantly fewer public works contractors since 2024.

"We can do it," said Cici Krempler, the city's director of human resources and risk management.

Officials noted that this shift could also serve as a buffer against potential property tax revenue losses, depending on the outcome of a November ballot initiative that could affect local government funding.

Local residents expressed guarded optimism regarding the proposal. Some told CBS News Miami that they have noticed minimal changes in service levels since 2024 and believe the city's updated approach could strengthen the municipal budget.

"Hopefully, no potholes interfere with the safety of people and public transportation," said Marco Cervantes, a Lauderhill resident.

Krempler emphasized that the shift is ultimately focused on resource management and service delivery.

"Hiring skilled trade workers helps us develop a pipeline to make sure our projects are getting done in a timely manner, but also saves money for our residents," Krempler said. "We understand that every dollar that we save on operations is a dollar that we're rendering service to our residents."