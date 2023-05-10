Lauderdale Lakes mayor, BSO try to reassure residents after latest spate of shootings

FORT LAUDERDALE - A recent surge in violence in Lauderdale Lakes has some residents nervous.

Last week there were three isolated shootings in a 24 hour period.

On Wednesday, Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Veronica Edwards Phillips and Broward Sheriff's Captain Warnell Phillips, commander of the Central Broward/Lauderdale Lakes district, tried to reassure residents that they're doing all they can to keep them safe.

Phillips said one of the shootings was related to a domestic dispute and the suspect was arrested shortly afterward. He said another shooting came to a peaceful conclusion after it happened. As for the third, a drive-by shooting last Wednesday on State Road 7 involving the driver of a black sedan, Phillips said he hopes to bring that one to a resolution in the near future.

Some residents said they were not happy with the reassurances and they want more deputies on the street.

Phillips agreed that they can always use more officers and that it's a national issue. He said they just added two more officers to their staff, but their additions were not related to the recent violence.