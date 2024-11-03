Party to the Polls uses the "Miami way" to bring people to Florida's last day for early voting

South Florida groups come up with unique ways to draw voters to the polls

MIAMI — As the final countdown begins for the 2024 elections, several South Florida groups are doing whatever they can to attract people and bring them to the polls.

One such organization is going the "Miami way" by holding a voting event filled with yoga, a DJ and dancing.

"You gotta meet the people where they are," said Timothy Patch, the co-founder of Daybreaker.

Daybreaker and dozens of other organizations held a nonpartisan Party to the Polls, a lighter way to make voting more fun.

"We just wanna have a little fun. Bring people together it's been such a tense season," said Patch. "We just wanna ease a little bit of that tension,"

After the yoga and the dancing, everyone will march to the polling site at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. The goal is to get people to vote while they are there.

The most recent data shows that more than half of registered voters in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

At the polling site at the Westchester Library, voter Paola Martel had to make two trips to the polls.

"I came yesterday and my husband waited for two hours -- yeah, waited two hours," she said. "Since we have four kids we didn't have anyone to watch them. So we were gonna switch and I said I'm not waiting two hours. So I said I'll come tomorrow."

On Sunday, Martel learned her lesson and got here before the polls opened.

"With the time change, it was easy to get up this morning. I got here at 630. I was like the fifteenth in line and in and out," she said.

If you wait to vote on Election Day, you'll be assigned a specific voting precinct based on where you live.