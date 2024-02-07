Las Vegas scores touchdown with Super Bowl no matter which team wins

Super Bowl is a touchdown for Las Vegas no matter which team wins

LAS VEGAS - All bets are on for Super Bowl 58 as sportsbooks are expected to be slammed for the big game.

This year's Super Bowl home of Las Vegas is a sports better's dream.

"Vegas has always been a place a lot of people go to for Super Bowl, it just so happens this year the actual game is here so that just amps it up even further," says Derek Stevens, Circa Resort & Casino Owner

The sportsbook inside Circa is a massive multi-story setup with stadium seating.

Stevens strategically designed the sportsbook knowing sports betting would take off nationwide.

"We designed this a couple of years before sports betting became legal around the country and one of the reasons we did that is I felt that sportsbooks were a key element to a casino," said Stevens

A key element indeed, sports betting is already spreading to South Florida.

It was just two months ago that the Seminole Tribe of Florida rolled out expanded gaming options that include sports betting at their casinos.

The announcement came about a week after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency bid to block the multibillion-dollar agreement between Florida and the Seminole Tribe to offer online sports betting throughout the state.

"I think what you're seeing in Miami with the Seminole sportsbooks, the sports betting customer has changed and evolved since COVID. I think sports now is something people enjoy watching in groups," said Stevens.

In recent years Vegas has grown into a sports destination.

"2017 Las Vegas wasn't a sports town"," said Sean McAllister, of the Vegas Revealed podcast. "We have the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA team, now we have Allegiant Stadium and as that was rising from the desert people, we're saying we need to have a Super Bowl here."