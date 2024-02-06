Las Vegas rises to the occassion as 2024 Super Bowl host

LAS VEGAS - Sin City is rising to the occasion to be home to a Super Bowl.

CBS News Miami's Austin Carter visited Las Vegas as they prepared.

Preparations are kicking into high gear this week, but we were there as some of the first work began on the strip.

Crews were putting up Super Bowl 58 signs and even a photo spot. Crews were also assembling stages as CBS will be broadcasting live during the game. This is a massive event, but something Vegas knows how to pull off.

"I don't even know if there's a lot of pressure because we are used to doing this," said Dayna Roselli.

Vegas insiders Dayna Roselli and Sean McAllister of the Vegas Revealed Podcast gave us a pulse of the preparations and the excitement.

"Las Vegas is kind of the biggest arena on earth right now,' said McAllister.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says the Super Bowl is expected to bring in 330,000 visitors.

We're talking lots of people and of course, lots of traffic, but the insiders know how to get around that.

"The monorail is always one of our secret Vegas tips," says Roselli

So we climbed aboard the Las Vegas Monorail.

The route is tucked behind several hotels and casinos which makes it just a bit easier to hop around during the ongoing preps and the game.

"I used to live here too and this kind of is a thing a lot of folks don't know about," said Carter.

What makes Las Vegas an even more convenient city for the Super Bowl is that everything is close to each other.

"The strip is like 4 miles long, but we have convention space, hotels, Allegiant Stadium which is literally over a bridge," said Roselli.

If you're wondering where the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are going to be staying, it will not be anywhere near the strip.

Reports are that they are going to be staying about twenty-five miles away at Lake Las Vegas.

CBS Sports says the NFL is likely trying to keep the players away from the chaos of the strip.