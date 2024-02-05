Miami's presence felt in Las Vegas ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS - From the Magic City to Sin City, Miami's presence is being felt in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl 58.

Over 2,000 miles separate the two cities but there's more in common than you might think.

One of the newest faces in Las Vegas is a familiar one if you've been to Miami Beach - Fontainebleau.

"The Soffer family, they really tried hard to bring that Miami lifestyle here," says Fedor Banuchi, Senior Vice President of Entertainment.

From the chandeliers to the columns, to the bowties, there are a lot of similarities to the Miami Beach location.

"Miami being the resort capital of the east coast, Vegas being the resort capital of the west coast, has a lot of affiliation with midcentury design," says Banuchi.

Just a few minutes south of the Fontainbleu is The Mirage.

There are plans for rebranding, which includes building a pretty familiar sight you can see in Broward County.

Plans are to build a guitar-shaped hotel tower right on the strip as Hard Rock International is taking over the property.

If you've been to Hard Rock Stadium when Formula 1 races into South Florida, the Las Vegas Strip has turned into a racetrack too.

The first-ever F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix happened back in November.

Another familiar South Florida name is expected to be present in Las Vegas.

Brightline West has plans for a route between Las Vegas and Southern California.

We're talking about a 218-mile stretch of all-electric high-speed rail with speeds reaching 200 miles per hour.