Investigation underway after shooting involving Wilton Manors police

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Multiple agencies swarmed a residential neighborhood overnight after a shooting involving Wilton Manors police, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the street in front of a home on NE 26 Street, just off Andrews Avenue.

The investigation involves multiple agencies including Wilton Manors police and Fort Lauderdale police.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they transported one person to the Broward Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound. 

Wilton Manors police have not released any information on the shooting at this time. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol in police shootings.  

This is a developing story, check back for updated information. 

