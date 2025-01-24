2 people and 7-year-old child die in Key West apartment fire, city officials say

KEY WEST — Two people and a 7-year-old child are dead after an apartment went up in flames in the Florida Keys Thursday night.

Officials from the city's fire department and police force with the aid of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called out to a reported structure fire at 1010 Emma St. in Key West, city officials said on Facebook.

Though firefighters were able to put out the flames, two adults and a 7-year-old child died. Three other children were taken to Kendall Regional Hospital, the City of Key West said.

The Red Cross and the Key West Housing Authority are working on ensuring displaced families have housing.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.