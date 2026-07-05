Key Largo man charged after child hospitalized from THC vape exposure, deputies say

A Key Largo man has been arrested after authorities say a child was hospitalized after consuming the contents of a THC vape pen left accessible inside a home.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Luis Enrique Pesante was arrested Sunday and charged with child neglect. Investigators said the child did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

According to deputies, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when a 12-year-old was left to supervise a younger child. Investigators said the older juvenile ingested the contents of a THC vape pen, leaving the child incapacitated and unable to care for the younger juvenile.

Authorities said the 12-year-old called a family member, who then contacted 911. Paramedics transported the child to Mariners Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said its investigation determined the THC vape pen had been left by Pesante in an area where both juveniles could access it.

Deputies said both children were released into the custody of a family member, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

Pesante was taken to jail.