Kevin Costner says he won't be returning to Yellowstone: "It was something that really changed me"

Kevin Costner not returning to "Yellowstone" "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner not returning for second half of show's final season 02:14

Actor Kevin Costner announced he won't be returning to "Yellowstone," saying he loved the popular series but realized he could not be able to continue.

The "Horizon" director and star shared his decision in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on 'Horizon' and doing all the things that's required and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love — that I know you love," Costner said. "I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future."

"It was something that really changed me," he added. "I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

Kevin Costner attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" press conference at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024 in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The Oscar winner starred as the patriarch John Dutton on "Yellowstone" and became a fan favorite. His announcement comes as the second half of Season 5 — the show's last — is set to return on November 10 on Paramount Network. The series returned to production in Montana last month after it had been on hiatus since January 2023, Deadline reported. The show was supposed to conclude in November 2023, but the writers' strike delayed production.

Leading up to Costner's exit, reports swirled around whether he wanted to be part of the season's end since it conflicted with his four-part Horizon saga.

In an interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" that aired last Sunday, Costner offered little about his plans with the show. When asked if he left "Yellowstone" to complete "Horizon," Costner told correspondent Tracy Smith "no" and added, "I did everything that I was contracted to do with 'Yellowstone.'"

Smith followed up with another question: "Would you like to go back?" To which Costner answered, "Yeah, if I like the story, where it was going, I would go back."

Paramount Network is a subsidiary of Paramount Global, CBS News' parent company.