Husband of woman who died following cosmetic surgery procedure demands answers after rescue report raises questions

The husband of a Kentucky woman who died after a cosmetic surgery procedure at a Miami clinic is demanding answers after newly released emergency response records raised questions about the moments before paramedics arrived.

A patient care report from the Coral Gables Fire Department details the emergency involving Kenly Millan Aponte, 35, a mother of two who traveled from Kentucky to Miami for a "mommy makeover" at Svelta Plastic Surgery.

According to the report, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the clinic after a call that Aponte was experiencing breathing problems, but the document indicates first responders found a much more serious situation upon arrival.

"To me, that report was devastating," said Jefferson Carrasco, Aponte's husband.

Carrasco, speaking in Spanish, said, "My wife practically got into that fire rescue vehicle dead".

The report states that when Coral Gables Fire Rescue personnel arrived at the clinic, located near Southwest Eighth Street and 49th Avenue, they found Aponte in cardiac arrest on an operating table.

"Upon arrival at Seduction Cosmetic, a 35-year-old female was found on the operating table in cardiac arrest," the report states. "There was a delay in patient contact due to a slow elevator".

The document also noted additional concerns. Paramedics wrote in the report that "No CPR was in progress, no AED pads were placed by staff, and no crash cart was visible". Responders noted that clinic staff were unable to provide an exact time when Aponte had gone into cardiac arrest.

Attorney George Silva, who represents Carrasco, said the findings raise troubling questions.

"The bottom line is that she entrusted her life in the hands of what were allegedly professionals, and they were anything but professionals," Silva said.

Silva said the single most alarming aspect of the report was the lack of information available to emergency responders.

"To me, the single worst thing was that the firefighters are just there and they're caught flat-footed without being able to know what medications she was given, what procedure she was having, how long she had been without oxygen," Silva said.

The clinic has disputed portions of the report.

In a statement issued on June 10, Svelta Plastic Surgery maintained that advanced life-saving measures were already underway before firefighters arrived.

"Svelta understands the importance of fire rescue care," the statement said. "It is our understanding and firm belief that prior to fire rescue arrival, detailed ACLS protocol, including the utilization of a crash cart measures, were undertaken and they continued in an appropriate manner up until Fire Rescue jurisdiction over the patient care applied".

The clinic added that it "looks forward to further clarification of the facts from those who were present during the emergency". On Tuesday, the clinic also posted a video on its Instagram account highlighting emergency equipment, including a crash cart, and personnel available at the facility.

Despite those assurances, Carrasco says he wants accountability. "I just want justice," he said in Spanish. "My wife did not die because of natural causes".

According to the Coral Gables Fire Department report, Aponte was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Silva said he is awaiting the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's report before filing a formal notice of intent to sue.

The circumstances surrounding Aponte's death remain under investigation.