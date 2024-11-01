Justice Department to monitor voting in Broward, Miami-Dade counties

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday it will monitor compliance with federal voting-rights laws in four Florida counties -- Broward, Miami-Dade, Orange and Osceola -- in Tuesday's elections.

The department said it will conduct such monitoring at polling sites in 86 areas in 27 states, mostly in cities and counties.

Officials from the department's Civil Rights Division and other parts of the department, including U.S. attorney's offices, will be involved.

"The Justice Department enforces federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all eligible citizens to access the ballot," the department said in a news release. "The department regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country."

On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available to receive questions and complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws. Reports may be made through the department's website www.civilrights.justice.gov or by calling toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department's toll-free ADA information hotline at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint through a link on the department's ADA website at www.ada.gov.

Complaints related to any disruptions at a polling place should be reported to local election officials, including officials based in the polling place.

More information about voting and elections, including guidance documents and other resources, is available at www.justice.gov/voting. Learn more about the Voting Rights Act and other federal voting laws at www.justice.gov/crt/voting-section.

Florida's voting turnout is 48.6% of registered voters at early sites and Mail-in-Voting on Friday.