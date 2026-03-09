Jury selection begins in Miami for men accused of Haiti president's murder

The federal trial of four men accused in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is now underway in Miami.

Jury selection began Monday at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami, where more than 100 potential jurors were questioned. A jury of 12 people, along with four alternates, was selected to decide the fate of the four South Florida men accused of playing a role in the plot to kidnap and kill Moïse.

That jury consists of eight women and four men. The alternates are three men and one woman. At least two of the people making up the combined jury and alternates are of Haitian descent. Four of the jurors are black.

Moïse was assassinated in July 2021 after gunmen stormed his private residence in Haiti. He was 53 years old and was shot multiple times during the ambush. His killing plunged Haiti deeper into political instability, and the country has not had a president since his death.

The four men now on trial are Arcangel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla, and James Solages. Federal prosecutors allege the men helped organize and support the plot from South Florida.

All four are charged with conspiring to kidnap and kill Moïse.

A fifth defendant, Christian Sanon, is also charged but is not currently on trial because of health issues.

Also injured in the attack was Moïse's widow, Martine Moïse, who was shot during the ambush. She is expected to testify for the prosecution during the trial.

Openings statements are expected to begin at 9:30AM. Each attorney will get 45 minutes. They are also expected to have their first witness also available Tuesday.