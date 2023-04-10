Watch CBS News
Jury selection begin in Ball & Chain owner's lawsuit against Miami Commissioner Joe Corollo

MIAMI - Jury selection began Monday in a long-awaited civil trial pitting the owners of Ball & Chain Restaurant against Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The federal lawsuit filed in 2018 accuses Carollo of using his influence to have the city's code enforcement, police, and fire departments to harass the business by shutting down events and slapping it with violations.

The owners allege it cost them nearly $28 million in profits, and claim Carollo's actions stem from them supporting a political opponent of Carollo in 2017.

Carollo and the city deny any wrongdoing.

