Meet Julius Jones Jr., St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver and 2026 Nat Moore Trophy contender

St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. has grown up surrounded by football tradition, but the four-star Notre Dame commit is looking to create a legacy of his own.

Jones, a contender for the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy, has emerged as a premier playmaker for the Raiders during his senior season while following a path familiar to his family.

His father, Julius Jones, starred at Notre Dame before playing running back in the NFL. For the younger Jones, the Fighting Irish have been part of his life for as long as he can remember.

"My first game ever was actually at Miami when they got completely obliterated, it was bad," Jones said. "I was in the stands crying. I was hurt."

Jones continues family tradition at Notre Dame

When it came time for Jones to choose where he would play college football, Notre Dame ultimately felt like home.

Jones committed to the Fighting Irish over Oregon during the summer, joining his brother Andre and continuing the family's connection to the program.

"It just took me going up there and really seeing the mystique and getting the feel of Notre Dame and seeing myself making plays over there," Jones said. "I have seen it since I was younger. There are a lot of pictures online of me in Notre Dame stuff since I could even walk."

While his father's career helped introduce him to Notre Dame, Jones is focused on making his own mark, first at St. Thomas Aquinas and eventually in South Bend.

Nat Moore Trophy serves as motivation for Jones

Before Jones begins the next chapter of his football career, there is one accomplishment he wants to add to his résumé.

His goal for his senior season is written on a board in the Jones family's kitchen: win the Nat Moore Trophy.

The award recognizes the top high school football player in South Florida, and Jones said winning it would be a defining achievement in his prep career.

"I can't put it into words," Jones said. "It would put me at the top and solidify my high school career. It is just something I really, really want."

That goal is never far from his mind, whether he's playing on Friday night or putting in the work during the week.

"Every time I play a game or step on a practice field, it's something that motivates me," Jones said. "It is honestly something I need more than I want."

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