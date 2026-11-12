Central Florida man accused of emailing threats to Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, records say

A Central Florida man has pleaded not guilty after his arrest, accused of sending explicit death threats and a school bombing threat to Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz through her official email account.

38-year-old Julio Javier Landaeta, from Kissimmee, faces two second-degree felony counts of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury and making written threats to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

According to a warrant filed by a detective of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homeland Security Bureau, the threats were sent to the sheriff's official email address on Monday, Nov. 2, in the afternoon.

While the warrant omits the victim's name, the document identifies the target by her initials, "R.C.," and notes that the victim is the current duly elected official serving Miami-Dade County, who is Cordero-Stutz.

The emails started an investigation into the suspect's social media, which showed pictures impersonating law enforcement

The first message, according to the warrant, was sent at 3:21 p.m. from an account named "JayJay Landaeta." The warrant notes that the subject of the email said: "I'm bomb a school." Detectives noted the email body contained miscellaneous screenshots referencing credit monitoring services, diplomatic immunity, and the World Health Organization, without listing a specific school, time, or location.

Roughly 90 minutes later, at 4:54 p.m., a second email arrived from the same address with a subject line threatening to murder the official's family and stating, "I'm tell Putin to kill u."

Julio Javier Landaeta Miami-Dade Corrections

Attached to the second email were public photos of actor Shaun Weiss, known for Disney's The Mighty Ducks movies, and an image of Landaeta's own Florida driver's license.

During a background investigation, detectives found an Instagram account they believe belongs to Landaeta. The profile featured a photo matching Landaeta's driver's license, along with numerous images of Cordero-Stutz, sheriff's office personnel, and other law enforcement agencies. Investigators also found photos showing Landaeta wearing a dark polo shirt and tactical vest bearing law enforcement emblems, outfitted with a duty belt holding what appeared to be a firearm, a Taser, a radio, and a flashlight.

How Landaeta was arrested and taken to Miami-Dade jail

Detectives submitted an emergency disclosure request to Google, obtaining subscriber records and internet protocol logs that linked the email account to Landaeta's cellphone and a Spectrum Business internet connection at the Stayable Kissimmee East extended-stay hotel.

At 10 p.m. Monday, agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to the Kissimmee hotel. Hotel staff confirmed Landaeta was staying at the property and noted that numerous calls to law enforcement had previously been made from the location involving him.

Agents located Landaeta inside his room, though he refused to engage with investigators at the door before the circuit court warrant was signed Nov. 4 authorizing full felony extradition to Miami-Dade's jail.

Online detention records indicate Landaeta remains held on a $30,000 bond—$15,000 per count—with mandatory GPS monitoring ordered as a condition of release.

In a court filing Thursday morning, the public defender entered a written plea of not guilty on Landaeta's behalf, waived formal arraignment, and demanded a jury trial.