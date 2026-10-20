Jolly, Clinton visit Hollywood church as Donalds brings bus tour to Westchester 2 weeks before midterm elections

With Election Day two weeks away, the major candidates for Florida governor made campaign stops across South Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Democrat David Jolly and Republican Byron Donalds offered contrasting platforms as both campaigns courted regional voters.

Jolly appeared in Hollywood with former President Bill Clinton at an interfaith event at the Koinonia Worship Center.

"The message of our campaign, myself and Gwen Graham is really the same in every single community: housing, healthcare, education, and no data centers," Jolly said during a campaign stop in Orlando.

Affordability is a central concern for voters such as Alex Weaver, a maintenance worker at the worship center who helped prepare the building for the visit. Weaver said he is struggling to afford living in his hometown and that Jolly's message resonates with him.

For others, the issues go beyond economics. Koinonia Deacon James Sparks pointed to representation and history.

"I'm going to be honest," Sparks said. "I'm a black man from a black community, and when you tell me my history is no good [and] for Ron DeSantis to support [Donalds], that lets me know if he's with Donalds, then he's not for me and my history."

Donalds brought his 50-stop bus tour to La Carreta restaurant in Westchester on Bird Road, where he arrived to a standing-room, RSVP-only crowd inside and outside. He entered to John Cena's theme song, "The Time is Now."

Donalds, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump and outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis, spent much of Tuesday answering voter questions.

"I could talk about the Democrats, but why?" Donalds said. "Why? Because what we stand for is common sense. What we stand for is family values."

Supporters echoed his focus on conservative policy and security.

"We have seen what happened in New York, LA, all these areas that are Democrats, and we don't want that to happen in Florida," said Martha Mesa, president and founder of Latinos GOP. She said Donalds' platform fits her core values.

Another supporter, identified only as Johnny, said: "He is all positive and he's backed up by my president."

Both campaigns plan to stay in South Florida this week, with Donalds visiting a restaurant in West Miami-Dade and Jolly meeting voters across Broward County.