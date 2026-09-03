A South Florida cancer patient who was surprised with meeting Taylor Swift is now marking the end of her treatment

Valentina Olivares was 15 years old when doctors at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital diagnosed her with a rare form of B-cell lymphoma. Three years later, she celebrated the end of her treatment by ringing the hospital's bell, marking the close of a long journey that included chemotherapy, inpatient procedures, and extensive recovery.

"It's been just very shocking to reflect on how my life was like not even a year and a half ago to where I am now," said Olivares, who is sharing her story to help raise awareness during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

According to Dr. Brian Cauff, chief of pediatric hematology at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Olivares' diagnosis was particularly unusual because the lymphoma appeared exclusively in her spinal fluid.

"It's really unusual for it to show up only in the spinal fluid, which is what happened to Valentina," Cauff said.

During her treatment, Olivares faced setbacks, including a fever that forced her to miss a Taylor Swift concert in Tampa. Her care team, however, surprised her by bringing the concert experience to her hospital room.

"They brought the Eras Tour to me essentially, while I was fighting a fever, and that made me feel so much better," she said.

Eighteen months later, she received another surprise: two tickets to the opening night of the Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. "It was my first concert ever, so the entire experience was surreal," she said.

Swift eventually visited patients at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, where she met Olivares and took a selfie with her—a photo that remains the wallpaper on the cancer survivor's phone.

Olivares, who was treated with CAR T-cell therapy, is now an accounting student at Broward College. Cauff emphasized that such medical advancements are made possible through ongoing research and public support.

"You are so much stronger than you think," Olivares said, offering advice to other young patients. "You are capable of so many things, and don't be scared, because everything works out in the end. You just have to give it time, take one day at a time."