Jewish group rallies in Coral Gables, calling for Israel to call off attacks in Gaza

MIAMI -- Dozens of people gathered Tuesday evening for a rally that was held outside of Sen, Rick Scott's office in Coral Gables but this one was unique.

Members of Jewish Voice For Peace staged the event, which consisted of Jewish people who openly expressed their position against what they say is violence at the hands of Israelis, supporting the Palestinian people.

The demonstrators gathered outside of Scott's Coral Gables office to deliver a letter that asks him to support a ceasefire.

A small group gathered outside Sen. Rick Scott's office in Coral Gables. CBS News Miami

Four protesters blocked the entrance of the building, and after being asked to step away from the doors by police, all four were arrested.

"We've witnessed Israel responding to a horrific terrorist attack, by promising war crimes, by planning to commit atrocities and now by exercising them," said Nikki Morse, a member of the group.

"As people of conscious concerned about the prospect of genocide in Gaza... most of us are Jewish and we are particularly concerned that Israel seeks to do this in the name of Jews," said member Alan Levine. "And we mean to say that you may not do this in our name."

Attendees went on to condemn Israel for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza that happened Tuesday. Officials in Israel, however, said the strike did not come from their artillery but was from a failed rocket launched toward Israel by the Islamic Jihad in Gaza .

"More than 500 people were killed," Levine said.. "That kind of slaughter is simply inexcusable."

As the rally continued, a few counter protesters showed up, expressing their outrage over the demonstration, and expressing their support for Israel.

"They chant about the killings of of children by Israel, but they don't chant about the killing of innocent children and babies and decapitations by Hamas," said Edmar Amaya, a supporter of Israel.

Despite the arrests, the demonstration was peaceful, with protesters and counter protesters vowing to support the people on their side and stand firm on their beliefs.

According to police, the four people arrested were charged with trespassing.