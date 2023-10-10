Watch CBS News
Dozens hurt in stampede at pro-Israel vigil at University of Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

GAINESVILLE - Dozens of people were hurt during a stampede at a pro-Israel candlelight vigil at the University of Florida on Monday night.

Multiple people were trampled after a person fainted during the event. Witnesses say the sound from that fall startled the crowd where there was an estimated one thousand people in attendance.

Injuries ranged from broken bones and concussions to minor cuts and scrapes. There are reportedly no life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have no reason to believe there was any malicious intent behind the incident.

