Hakeem Jeffries campaigns for Eliott Rodriguez as immigration, housing shape District 27 race

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries joined Democratic congressional candidate Eliott Rodriguez at a Pinecrest bakery Friday to rally support as Rodriguez tries to unseat Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in Florida's 27th Congressional District.

Salazar has held the seat since 2021. Rodriguez said the national Democratic support shows confidence that it could change hands.

"They identify seats that can be flipped, and we are proud to say that we are on that list," Rodriguez said.

Both candidates have named immigration and affordability as top concerns for district residents, but their campaign stops showed different approaches.

Rodriguez called for a change in direction and criticized the economy and the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"We did not vote for this immigration policy that is cruel, inhumane, and it is impacting our community," Rodriguez said. "We need a change of direction."

Jeffries also criticized the administration's approach to immigration enforcement.

"We also believe that Donald Trump's violent mass deportation machine is out of control," Jeffries said. "It's not what was promised."

District resident Tamara McKeown said immigration enforcement, particularly ICE detentions, is motivating her vote. She said she would vote for Rodriguez.

"This is not just criminals, people that are legitimately seeking asylum that are being deported, families being torn apart," McKeown said.

Salazar, who campaigned Thursday in South Miami, said she expects an immigration bill to become law under Trump.

"I think that before Donald Trump leaves the White House, there will be an immigration reform law signed by him, the president," Salazar said.

She said her proposed Dignity Act would play an important role. Salazar also pointed to housing, saying she helped get a law signed that allows abandoned buildings to be converted into apartments. She said the conversions could increase the housing supply in the 27th District.

Voter Nicholas Alexander said the ability of future generations to afford homes in the community is a priority. He said he would vote for Salazar.

"I want my kids to have that opportunity to buy homes where we grew up," Alexander said.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 3.