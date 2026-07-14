Miami-Dade man sentenced to 15 years in jail after violating probation for 2019 murder of rising football star

A man who was previously spared a lengthy prison sentence for the fatal shooting of his friend is now headed to prison after violating his probation, according to a ruling in Miami-Dade circuit court.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Ellen Sue Venzer expressed deep disappointment in 23-year-old Ja'twan Phillips, whom she originally sentenced when he was 16-year-old.

"What a shame!" Venzer said during the hearing. "Mr. Phillips, when I originally sentenced you, I was struck by your youth, as well as my belief that you had a desire to do well."

In 2019, Phillips was arrested for the fatal shooting of his friend and rising football star, Joshua Ancrum, reportedly over a video game. Phillips ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2021 to one year of boot camp and 10 years of probation.

However, Phillips appeared in court Tuesday after being linked to a gang-related shooting that left one person dead in July 2024.

During the hearing, prosecutors called a former City of Miami homicide detective to the stand. The detective testified that Phillips had rented the vehicle used by the shooters.

"Did you learn who was the renter of the vehicle on the night of the homicide?" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes," the detective replied.

"Who was that?" the prosecutor asked.

"Ja'twan Phillips," the detective answered.

Following the testimony, Phillips and his defense attorneys decided to reach a resolution with prosecutors.

Judge Venzer, after sitting through the testimony, sentenced Phillips to 15 years in prison with no credit for time served. He will also serve two years of probation once he is released.

"It is now five years later and, unfortunately, you squandered that plea," Venzer told Phillips.

The judge issued a strict warning to Phillips, noting that if he violates his probation at any point during the two-year period after his release from prison, he could face up to 45 years behind bars.