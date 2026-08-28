Meet Jamison Larsen, Miami Palmetto quarterback and 2026 Nat Moore Trophy contender

For this week's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee, we feature Miami Palmetto quarterback Jamison Larsen.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback brings size, athleticism and a strong arm to the Panthers as he prepares for his final high school football season.

"I'm a leader, you know, in everything I do," Larsen said.

Larsen hopes to use that leadership to help Palmetto accomplish something the program has never done before: win a state championship.

"I think we have a bunch of dudes that are hungry. I think our whole team is hungry. That's been the standard, and that's the goal since day one," he said.

A new chapter at Miami Palmetto

Larsen is a new face in South Florida after moving from Wisconsin this spring to finish his high school career in Miami.

"It's been a blessing so far. I've met so many new people, and most importantly, I've been blessed with great teammates, coaches and teachers that have helped make this transition easy," Larsen said.

Palmetto head football coach Eric Sanders said Larsen's size immediately caught the coaching staff's attention, but it was his ability at quarterback that ultimately sold them.

"His size obviously. I mean, everybody was like, 'Holy cow,' and just like most of the colleges, I started wondering, where can you play? Can you play tight end? Can you play defensive end? Our minds were going everywhere, and then when we saw him throw, we were sold," Sanders said.

Larsen's leadership makes an impression

Larsen has also impressed Miami Palmetto alum and current Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., who pointed to the quarterback's leadership and work ethic.

"He's a great leader. He has great size, and he was just pushing everybody. He's the first one in line. He's finishing drills first. And everyone is following along, so I feel like they have a real good chance with him in the backfield and him leading the team," Marshall said.

With a strong arm and elite athleticism, Larsen is now among the South Florida high school football players competing for the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy.

"It would mean the world. It would be awesome. But honestly, at the end of the day, I think I gotta keep the main thing the main thing, and it's improving every single day," Larsen said.

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.