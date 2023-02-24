76ers star James Harden donates to Michigan State shooting survivor and calls him: "I got you"

Michigan State University to resume classes Michigan State University to resume classes after mass shooting 01:39

After learning he was a fan, Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden chatted with one of the victims from the deadly Michigan State University shooting – and made a donation toward his behalf.

The 10-time NBA All-Star called 20-year-old John Hao and offered words of encouragement. ESPN showed their video chat on Thursday's "NBA Today" show.

"Everything will work itself out, be strong," Harden said. "You're alright, you're alright. I promise you are ... I love when you're smiling too. I love when you're smiling, alright? I'm with you."

Last week, 20-year-old John Hao’s life was changed forever. He was one of the students shot at Michigan State University and was left paralyzed from the waist down. Hao is a huge fan of James Harden, and when Harden heard Hao’s story, he stepped in: pic.twitter.com/Htm2RXRdQ2 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 23, 2023

"I know it's tough right now but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean?" he added. "You just gotta think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting. I got you."

Hao, who is an international student from China, was paralyzed from the chest down after being shot in the back, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser created by his roommate.

Harden also gave Hao a pair of game-worn sneakers and contributed an unspecified amount to Hao's GoFundMe, ESPN reported. Following the 76ers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, Harden said helping Hao was "bigger than basketball."

"I'm fortunate and blessed to be in a position where I can make an impact on people's lives. That's what I really care about," he told reporters after the game.

Hao was one of the five survivors of the shooting that left three people dead on Feb. 13. Michigan State University said it will cover funeral costs and hospital bills for the victims.