Nurse suing Jackson Memorial Hospital for $5 million after patient attack, attorney says

A career trauma nurse is suing Jackson Memorial Hospital for $5 million in damages following a brutal attack captured on surveillance video inside the facility.

Yanira Eguileor was repeatedly punched while attempting to protect colleagues during a May 30 incident at the hospital, according to her attorney, Michael Pizzi.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Wenyou Rubin, who was captured on video attacking hospital staff. When Eguileor intervened, Rubin struck her in the head multiple times before other workers subdued him. Rubin was arrested and charged with three counts of battery on an emergency medical care provider.

"You have a career trauma nurse, knocked semi-unconscious, could've been killed, just lying on the floor with no protections while this guy continues to ransack the trauma ward," Pizzi said.

The lawsuit names Jackson Memorial Hospital and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, claiming the facility failed to provide adequate security. Pizzi stated he had to file a second lawsuit to secure the surveillance footage, leading a Miami-Dade circuit court judge to order the hospital to turn over the video.

A JMH spokesperson told CBS News Miami that two public safety officers responded just moments after the incident happened, and said those impacted were offered immediate care.

JMH provided us with this statement — saying in part:

"Uniformed Jackson Public Safety Officers are assigned to the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are supported by off-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies who are present on campus around the clock."

Pizzi has also filed a whistleblower complaint, claiming JMH is retaliating against Eguileor for speaking out.

In a separate statement in response to the claim of retaliation, JMH says it offered Eguileor support services and that "after the May incident, Jackson later discovered the unauthorized access and acquisition of our patients' protected health information by Ms. Eguileor - an intentional breach for personal gain. She was also found to have violated other Jackson policies."

Pizzi has also filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging the hospital retaliated against Eguileor for speaking out.

In a statement addressing the retaliation claim, Jackson Memorial Hospital stated that following the May incident, it discovered an "unauthorized access and acquisition of our patients' protected health information by Ms. Eguileor — an intentional breach for personal gain," along with other policy violations.

Eguileor is currently on leave following the attack. Representatives for the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office stated they do not comment on pending litigation.