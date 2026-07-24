Historic Jackson cottage could relocate to Coconut Grove with 1 board vote away for Ken Griffin to buy land

A plan to relocate a historic Miami property is nearing a final decision, with the project now pending approval from the city's Historic and Environmental Preservation Board.

The city has agreed to sell land containing the historic Jackson Cottage to billionaire Ken Griffin for just under $3 million. However, the proposal to move the structure out of Brickell has drawn opposition from some community members.

During a city commission meeting on Thursday, resident Elana Kasparis voiced concerns regarding a lack of transparency and community engagement in the process.

"I live on the street; I feel like I've had little to no transparency or community input," Kasparis said.

The cottage previously belonged to Dr. James Jackson, recognized as Miami's first doctor. Kasparis emphasized the importance of preserving historical institutions in the Brickell area.

"We have so few historical institutions and sites in Brickell. And it seems like that continues to disappear," Kasparis said.

Beatrice Brickell, the great-granddaughter of Mary Brickell, said she hopes this relocation would be the final one for the structure, noting its history of being moved over the last century.

"This cottage has been moved so many times in the past 100-plus years," Brickell said.

The Dade Heritage Trust, which leases the land from the city, noted that the cottage has been relocated previously. Christine Rupp, the organization's executive director, suggested that the current waterfront location may expose the 121-year-old house to flooding risks.

"For me, that always has brought the idea that maybe this isn't the best idea for this historic location," Rupp said.

City Commissioner Damian Pardo, whose district includes the cottage, said that if the project is approved, the building will be moved by barge. According to Pardo, Griffin will cover the relocation costs and provide a new site for the house.

"It actually allows Dade Heritage Trust to flourish. They will own their land. They don't pay anything for the relocation of the property," Pardo said.

The Dade Heritage Trust stated it cannot disclose the new location until the deal closes. A spokesperson for Griffin expressed support for the project in a statement to CBS News Miami.

"We are proud to help secure its future in Coconut Grove, where it can continue to connect new generations with the people, places, and stories that helped shape Miami," the spokesperson said.

The Historic and Environmental Preservation Board is scheduled to meet on Sept. 1. Pardo said that if the board rejects the project, the proposal will return to the city commission for further review.