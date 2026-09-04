YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Fort Lauderdale after "domestic dispute," police say

YouTuber and social media influencer Jack Doherty was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the 1400 block of Southwest 5th Court at around 11:56 a.m.

Jack Doherty Broward Corrections

Police said a man they identified as Doherty, 22, and an unidentified woman got into a physical dispute inside the home.

The woman was not injured, according to police.

Doherty was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. He was booked into the Broward County Main Jail.

This is not his first run-in with the law in South Florida

Doherty, known for filming "daredevil" stunts and pranks, was previously arrested in Miami Beach in 2025.

Police said they found the 22-year-old disrupting traffic to allegedly film social media content last November.

Miami Beach Police officers began issuing multiple commands to direct Doherty to exit the roadway, but he refused. Even after his group urged him to comply, he continued refusing officers' commands.

Officers continued, warning Doherty that failure to comply would result in his arrest. Still, the influencer continued to refuse commands and told them, "Once I'm done with this bet," the arrest documents said. At this moment, Miami Beach Police safely apprehended Doherty in the middle of the road due to his "deliberate refusal to follow lawful orders and continued to obstruct traffic."

According to arrest documents, while officers searched Doherty's person, they found "half of an orange oval-shaped pill with 3 imprinted on it, consistent with a Schedule II amphetamine, as well as a black plastic container holding three hand-rolled suspected cannabis cigarettes weighing approximately 4.0 grams combined."

He faced multiple charges from the incident, including possessing amphetamine and marijuana, along with resisting an officer without violence.

He later bonded out of jail, posting a TikTok video with the caption "I got arrested last night, and now I'm free."