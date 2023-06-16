Ja Morant suspended for 25 games without pay, NBA announces

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games without pay, the NBA announced Friday. The suspension comes after Morant was seen with a gun on social media twice this year.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Morant's behavior "destructive" as well as "alarming and disconcerting."

"The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning," Silver said. "Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."

Morant's suspension starts immediately. He will miss the first 25 games next season in addition to preseason games.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dzDSb4uCk3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2023





This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.