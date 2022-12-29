Watch CBS News
"There's no help" 3 months after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida

It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.

Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over.

Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat.

"The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said.

He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 5:08 AM

