"It's about time": FDA ban on red 3 sparks calls for more food safety reform

FDA ban on red 3 sparks calls for more food safety reform

MIAMI - The FDA's decision to ban the synthetic dye Red 3 is being hailed by health experts as a step toward improving the nation's food safety.

Many insist it's only the beginning of much-needed reform.

"This is kind of the opening of Pandora's box with this very important topic in the foods that we eat," said Dr. Natasha Mendez, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Mendez explained that health professionals have warned about the dangers of synthetic dyes like Red 3 for decades.

"A lot of different countries around the world already have bans on other dyes like Yellow 5, Yellow 6 and Red 40, which have also been linked to early-onset colorectal cancer," she said.

Red 3, often used in cakes, candies and drinks to achieve a bright cherry-red color, has long been criticized for its health risks.

The dye was banned from cosmetics in the 1990s after studies linked it to thyroid tumors in rats, but it remained legal in food products in the U.S.

Vani Hari, founder of The Food Babe blog and a long-time advocate for food safety, applauded the FDA's decision.

"It was banned over 30 years ago when they found out that rats, when they're given Red 3, create tumors in their bodies," Hari said.

"Here in the United States, there's over 200,000 pounds of it being used in products, even in those given to children and cancer patients."

Hari credited a recent bipartisan Senate hearing for pressuring the FDA to act.

"This is a huge win for public health, but there's still more to be done to hold the food industry accountable," she said.

For South Florida residents like Phillip Seas, the ban represents progress.

"I'm happy they're getting rid of it because a lot of people think drinks like Gatorade are healthy, but they end up having dyes like Red 3 that are apparently causing cancer," he said.

Manufacturers have until January 15, 2027 and January 18, 2028, to remove Red 3 from their products, according to the FDA.

Health advocates hope the move will pave the way for further action on other synthetic food dyes.