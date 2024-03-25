Massive Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots have ticket buyers dreaming big

MIAMI - With two massive lottery jackpots up for grabs this week, some South Florida players are dreaming big.

For Monday night's Powerball drawing, its estimated jackpot is $800 million, with a cash value of $384.8 million. Mega Millions has an even larger jackpot for its Tuesday drawing - a whopping $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $525.8 million.

So what would you do if you if you hit it big?

"Clear out all my debt," one man said. "I'd also probably get a house, a big house, for my family. I'm a father of five."

"I would definitely help my family," another man said.

Everyone CBS News Miami spoke with said their first priority is family.

"I'm going to take care of my family, give God glory, and just be a blessing to people," one woman said.

Everyone said after taking care of the necessities, they would travel.

"Definitely travel, you know nothing you can buy is more than you know, will be the best experience," one man said.

But would they keep working if they one?

"I feel like I have to keep working just because money don't last forever, but being just a short period of time in this world, like you got to do the most that you can," said one ticket buyer.

The odds of winning either of the big prizes are not in your favor.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the Mega Millions is an even longer shot at 1 in 302.6 million.

On the other hand, you can't have a shot at possibly winning if you don't play.

You can watch the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings live on CBS News Miami at 11.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station