$800 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs in Monday's drawing

MIAMI - A jumbo Powerball jackpot is up for grabs in Monday night's drawing.

The estimated $800 million jackpot has a cash value of $384.8 million. The jackpot is the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game.

There has not been a grand prize winner since New Year's Day, and Saturday's drawing was the 35th since that date.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is drawn three times weekly, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 a piece.

But that's not the only big jackpot you have a shot at this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion. It has a cash value of $525.8 million.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since December 8th. Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize.

The frequency of large jackpots has surged for both Powerball and Mega Millions in recent years as both games doubled ticket prices and lowered odds.

Last August, a single winning ticket was sold in Neptune, Florida, for a $1.6 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, and the third-largest in lottery history.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets cost two bucks apiece.

Powerball and Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 PM.

