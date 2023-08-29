Watch CBS News
Is Miami safe from Hurricane Idalia?

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- With Hurricane Idalia poised to roar ashore Florida's Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday morning, the storm will pass to the east of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

But that doesn't mean the region will be spared all of the effects from the storm.

CBS News Miami chief meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera said we could see heavy downpours that will move through South Florida.

"When you get these bands setting up, they are moving fast but the rain is not hanging out for too long," he said. "But when they come in it is a blinding rain." 

The impacts from the wind, tornado and flood for the Keys will be low "but not zero," Cabrera said. adding that the storm surge could still cause issues.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Miami-Dade that is in effect until 5:30 p.m. The storm could bring winds with a potential wind speed of 50-60 mph winds.

"The bulk of this event for us is happening now and will continue into tomorrow afternoon," Cabrera said. "And we're going to be in much better shape as we head into the day on Thursday."

CBS Miami Team
August 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

