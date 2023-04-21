Instacart driver says she was shot at after ending at wrong address

MIAMI - A couple who says they were delivering groceries for Instacart in an unfamiliar neighborhood says they were shot at after their GPS took them to the wrong place.

It happened at around 9 p.m. last Saturday in Southwest Ranches.

The driver who spoke to CBS News Miami points to the bullet impacts on the vehicle, "That's one here, right here, right here and then the one in the tire."

The 18-year-old driver shows us bullet hole after bullet hole lodged in her car.

"I was hungry, I wanted to go home, this was our last one for the night."

The teen says she was making a grocery delivery with her boyfriend when they got lost and, in the process, almost lost their lives.

"It was super dark there were no streetlights."

"I'm like, I don't know if this is it because I see we're driving and there's like cows and there's a tractor and there's rocks."

The couple says they were trying to find the woman and her husband to deliver their groceries.

"We're like leaving and that's when we see this flashlight, so I'm like, oh maybe that's them maybe that's her husband."

They say they identified themselves-but it didn't matter. They said someone blocked them in and started screaming.

"I saw him pull out the gun and he had clicked it back, so I was like we've got to go."

Several bullets hit their car as they made a U-turn and rushed away from the property.

Blocks away, they called police.

Authorities did confirm a shooting on Southwest 178th Avenue.

The incident report brings new light to the story when the couple arrived at the wrong home.

The neighbor, whom the grocery delivery was meant for, told investigators: "He then saw them begin to drive erratically in an attempt to exit the property."

The shooter, identified as Anthonio Caccavale, told investigators he feared for his children's safety.

He stated that he shot out three rounds at the vehicle after the vehicle struck him, running over his foot.

Antonio told authorities that his intention was to disable the vehicle so that it was no longer a danger.

The teens, thankful to be alive, believe the situation should have been handled differently.

"We could've been dead, our window was down and they're shooting... It's not good to be trigger-happy when you have a gun."

"I understand we're on their property, but that's just not how you go about things."

Based on their investigation, the incident report says police were "unable to determine if either party committed a criminal act."

Police said they have completed their investigation into this case.

