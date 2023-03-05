Ahead of DeSantis' visit, vandal spray paints graffiti at Ronald Reagan Library

Authorities were asking the public for information related to an act of vandalism at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library overnight.

Employees came upon graffitti on one of the entrance signs of the library just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. In black spray paint, the graffiti read "Ron DeFascist."

Police believe the vandalism took place during the night. There was no indication of any threats or other crimes, police said.

"The Library employees were able to remove the graffiti ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' visit later today," police added.

DeSantis is expected to deliver remarks at the library about his new book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," which was released Feb. 28th. He was also expected to headline a local fundraiser across the street from Disneyland. The events were part of his planned visit to California.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call the Simi Valley Police Department Tip Line at (805) 583-6984.