City officials across South Florida urge residents to report illegal dumping, which has been a persistent issue

Illegal dumping has become a pervasive issue across South Florida, with officials citing an epidemic of trash littering highways, open fields and swales. Among the most persistent problems are old tires, which local leaders say are creating blight and environmental concerns.

In Pompano Beach, the issue recently led to a criminal case. Local authorities arrested Glenn Barrett after he was accused of illegally dumping dozens of tires in a field on Northwest 4th Street. Barrett was charged with littering more than 500 pounds of trash, allegedly dumping a total of 100 tires during two separate visits.

The cleanup effort following that incident cost the city approximately $1,500.

"It's certainly an eyesore and brings down property values," said Pompano Beach Commissioner Darlene Smith.

City officials point to the rising cost of legal disposal as a contributing factor. Disposing of tires at a professional shop typically costs about $3 per tire.

In an effort to curb the practice, Pompano Beach has launched proactive measures. The city hosts a "Clean Streets" program once a month, allowing residents to leave old tires at the curb for collection. Additionally, the city periodically holds hazardous waste events.

According to Smith, the Clean Streets program has collected nearly 200 tires in the last six months. Despite these initiatives, the sheer volume of waste remaining in public spaces continues to challenge city staff.

"I'm amazed at the amount of trash that gets picked up; it's all over the city," Smith said.

City officials are urging residents to report illegal dumping immediately and provide as much information as possible about the individuals responsible.