IIHS teams with Consumer Reports to create list of safe vehicles for teen drivers

MIAMI – Even though summer doesn't officially begin for three weeks, the summer driving season is here. That means more Americans are hitting the road, which leads to more accidents and teenagers are at high risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 16- to 19-year-olds are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident when compared to older drivers. That's why experts say parents need to consider the right kind of car for younger drivers.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teamed up with Consumer Reports to create a list of safe vehicles for teen drivers.

There are 70 used and new cars ranging in price from $6,000 to $39,000 dollars. You won't find any high-speed sports cars, or extra-large vehicles that can be hard to control. All the cars performed well during crash tests and have high reliability scores.

They also have electronic stability control, which can prevent an accident.

"We're trying to promote the idea that, cars for teens should have features to help them avoid being in crashes," says David Zuby, IIHS Chief Research Officer.

That can include auto braking which is now found on many newer cars.

"We always say buy as much safety as you can afford. And automatic emergency braking is a wonderful backup for a new driver that's building that experience of braking distances," says Jennifer Stockburger, the Director of Operations at the Consumer Reports Auto Test Center.

Supply chain issues and inflation are driving up car prices. But experts say the purchase of a safe vehicle, is money well spent.

Click here for the list of safe cars for teens.