ID of armed sexual battery, burglary suspect sought by Fort Lauderdale Police

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a Friday night sexual battery and burglary case.

According to FLPD, the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 5970 NE 18th Ave., where preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside of her bedroom in her apartment when the assailant entered through the front door, went into her room and jumped on top of her.

The suspect, who was armed, threatened to kill her before sexually battering her and fleeing the apartment northbound down the hallway.

According to FLPD, the suspect is described to be a Black male in his 30s, who is about 6' or taller with neck-length dreadlocks, a clean-shaven face and a muscular build.

Detectives are asking for anyone who has seen a man fitting the description to contact FLPD immediately, and asking nearby residents and businesses to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured the suspect on video.

If video is available, FLPD is asking you to contact Det. Sgt. Hector Martinez at (954) 828-5510 or email Det. Christopher Chylack at cchylack@fortlauderdale.gov. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).