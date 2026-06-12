ICE presence at FIFA World Cup raises concerns among South Florida fans and activists

As South Florida prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches, the confirmed presence of federal immigration agents at tournament venues has become a source of concern for some immigrant communities, civil rights advocates, and local officials.

The issue has drawn renewed attention following reports that some players and referees have experienced difficulties obtaining entry into the United States ahead of the tournament. Now, questions about the role of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at World Cup events are adding another layer of anxiety for some fans.

Outside FIFA's offices in Coral Gables, activists recently gathered to express concerns that the presence of immigration agents could discourage attendance and create fear among immigrant communities that traditionally embrace international soccer competitions.

The concerns intensified after comments from U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin during an interview with CBS News, in which he said arrests by federal agents at World Cup events are "not entirely off the table".

"ICE is Immigration and Customs Enforcement, so what do you find at tremendous sporting events?" Mullin said.

The senator emphasized that federal agents routinely provide security and enforcement services at major public gatherings and that their role extends beyond immigration enforcement.

"Counterfeit products. Counterfeit tickets," Mullin said when describing some of the issues agents may investigate.

He also stressed that immigration enforcement is not the primary reason ICE personnel are present at World Cup venues. "When they're at these sporting events, we're not doing immigration enforcement," Mullin said.

However, activists and some community leaders remain skeptical. They argue that the visible presence of immigration agents could create fear among immigrant communities and potentially discourage attendance, particularly among individuals who may already be wary of interactions with federal authorities.

Mullin defended the agency's broader mission, noting that ICE also investigates serious criminal activity.

"Maybe we have people that shouldn't be in this country because they're on a terrorist watch list," he said. "Every day I get a report of the worst of the worst. These are sex traffickers. These are drug traffickers. These are individuals that are wanted for murder in other parts of the country".

In response to concerns raised by activists, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement to CBS News Miami seeking to reassure international visitors planning to attend World Cup matches.

"International visitors who legally come to the United States for the World Cup have nothing to worry about," the department said. "What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is whether or not they are illegally in the U.S.—full stop. Speculation, to the contrary, is ill-informed". The statement also encouraged visitors to make travel arrangements and secure documentation well in advance of their trips.

Mullin reiterated that ICE's presence at World Cup events should not be interpreted as a mass immigration enforcement operation.

"We're not there that we're going to be enforcing mass immigration," he said. At the same time, he acknowledged that immigration enforcement remains part of the agency's responsibilities. "ICE always has immigration enforcement, but we're not there solely for that purpose. We're there to do our job," Mullin said.

As the World Cup approaches, organizers and government officials continue emphasizing security and public safety, while some immigrant advocates say they will continue monitoring how federal enforcement agencies operate during one of the world's largest sporting events. Whether those assurances will ease concerns among some fans remains to be seen as South Florida prepares to welcome thousands of international visitors for the tournament.