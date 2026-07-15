Wives of detained men allege inhumane conditions at federal detention center in Miami

Wives of several men being held at the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami are alleging their husbands are facing inhumane conditions following a transfer from the Krome Detention Center, where detainees were evacuated due to recent wildfires.

The women gathered outside the downtown Miami facility on Wednesday to call for basic humane treatment for their husbands.

The Federal Detention Center is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, not U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. While ICE transferred the detainees to the federal facility, the Bureau of Prisons is responsible for conditions inside.

Among those speaking out was Judith Castellanos, whose husband, 51-year-old Marlon Cervelo, has been in immigration detention since 2023.

"He is my husband, my brother, my confidant, my everything," Castellanos said, adding that she fears for his life.

According to Castellanos, Cervelo was detained following his annual immigration appointment in 2023. Since then, he has been held at multiple facilities, including Alligator Alcatraz, Krome Detention Center and now the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami.

Castellanos said the detainees are requesting basic necessities.

"They want something similar to what they had in Krome," Castellanos said, noting the need for clean clothing and reliable access to drinking water.

Arianne Betancourt, an activist with the social justice organization The Workers Circle, echoed the families' concerns.

"Nobody should be denied access to water," Betancourt said during a news conference.

While CBS News Miami was covering the event, Castellanos received a call from her husband inside the facility. Speaking in Spanish, Cervelo claimed conditions remain difficult.

"We still have no air conditioning in the rooms and no medicines," Cervelo said.

Another spouse says deportation isn't an option

Another spouse, Annette Uset, said her husband, Daikel Dumont, is being held in solitary confinement.

"He told me the conditions that he was in, and I went ahead and contacted the news," Uset said.

Anisley Cortez said she is concerned for her husband, 41-year-old Noslen Sendra, who suffers from diabetes and acute pancreatitis. She alleged he is not receiving the necessary medication.

The three women said their husbands share similar immigration histories. Each was detained by immigration authorities after serving prison sentences for past criminal convictions. Because Cuba has not accepted their deportation, they have remained in federal custody.

CBS News Miami requested a response from the Federal Bureau of Prisons regarding the allegations.

In a statement, the agency acknowledged the facility experienced water pressure problems on July 1, but said inmates were provided additional bottled water while repairs were underway. Officials said the issue was resolved the following day.

The Bureau of Prisons also confirmed that one of the facility's air-conditioning chillers malfunctioned on July 6, but stated the problem has been repaired and both chillers are operating normally.

Despite those assurances, the families said they will continue to speak out until they see meaningful improvements in the treatment of their loved ones.

When asked if she would follow her husband to Cuba if deportation were an option, Castellanos replied, "I would follow him."

According to the families, however, immigration officials have encouraged their husbands to self-deport to a third country, an option all three men have declined.