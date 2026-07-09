CBS News Miami witnesses ICE detention in Homestead as enforcement activity concerns residents and businesses

A CBS News Miami crew witnessed federal immigration agents detaining a man in Homestead on Wednesday morning, as immigrant advocates say enforcement activity has increased in the area over the past several days.

Just before 7 a.m., two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stopped a man who appeared to be a migrant near the corner of Southwest 320th Street and Second Avenue. The agents questioned the man, handcuffed him, and escorted him into an unmarked truck.

A CBS News Miami crew was at Lucky Meat Cafeteria, a popular stop for migrant workers, when a bystander alerted the team that an arrest had occurred nearby. The news crew began recording as agents drove the same truck seen earlier, parked outside Azteca Super Market, another common gathering spot for day laborers.

When asked by CBS News Miami why the man was being taken into custody, an agent responded, "He's illegal."

Thomas Kennedy of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said the organization has received numerous videos in recent days showing ICE agents detaining people in Homestead and West Palm Beach.

"We've seen this level of enforcement uptick," Kennedy said, adding that many of those detained have no criminal history. "Seventy-one percent don't have any sort of criminal history or charges. They are simply here without authorization, but they're trying to do the right thing. They're trying to adjust their status, they're trying to apply for asylum, they're trying to work."

The heightened enforcement comes as immigration arrests have increased nationwide. The New York Times reported earlier this month that ICE agents arrested more than 10,000 people over a five-day period across the country. According to the report, one ICE official stated that 2,000 arrests per day had become the agency's new enforcement standard, though it remains unclear how long that pace will continue.

The increase in activity is affecting local businesses that rely on migrant workers as customers.

"Our business has been affected because fewer people are coming out to eat," said Marta Rodea, an employee at Lucky Meat Cafeteria.

Keana Rodriguez, a waitress in Homestead, said rumors of ICE activity have kept customers away.

"On July 4th we were almost dead. There was almost no one here," Rodriguez said. "Turns out ICE was by the Walmart, so nobody wanted to come out. It's been affecting our business, and it's been affecting our tips."

CBS News Miami contacted ICE seeking the identity of the man detained Wednesday morning, confirmation of any criminal record, and data on the number of people detained in South Florida during July. An ICE spokesperson declined to provide that information, stating the agency does not "have a breakdown at that level."

Meanwhile, immigrant advocates say they continue to receive and circulate videos showing immigration enforcement operations in Homestead. They are urging members of the migrant community to remain alert for unmarked vehicles with tinted windows that they say have been used during enforcement operations.