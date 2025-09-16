Watch CBS News
ICE agent "nearly crushed" in Homestead traffic stop; 4 men now face deportation, DHS says

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was injured in Homestead on Monday when a driver slammed his car into the officer during a traffic stop, then sped off before being caught, according to the Department of Homeland Security. 

Thee officer was conducting a traffic stop in Homestead when the suspect, Henry Isaul Garcia, put his car in reverse, hitting the ICE agent in the leg and "nearly crushing him," a DHS press release said. After crashing into multiple ICE vehicles, the driver sped off into incoming traffic and collided with a black utility van.

Garcia and three other men got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, DHS said. ICE officers responded to the scene and detained the men, who were all in the U.S. illegally, according to DHS. 

The men were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and have since been discharged and are in ICE custody. They face removal proceedings, DHS said.

DHS said Garcia entered the U.S. in March of 2022 near Eagle Pass, Texas

One of the men who was arrested, Ruben Sales Garcia, entered the U.S. illegally and was removed in 2007, DHS said. It is unknown when he returned. Marlon Gomez Hernandez and Jorge Perez Martin were also arrested.

The ICE officer is in stable condition.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

