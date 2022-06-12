BSO arrests Ian Lanning for disappearance and murder of his wife

POMPANO BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a Pompano Beach man for the disappearance and murder of his wife.

Irene Lanning Xeniti was reported missing on May 30 by her daughter.

But detectives had already visited her home on May 14 in response to a verbal fight between her and her husband, Ian Lanning.

BSO said Lanning told investigators that Xeniti had left the home and hadn't contacted him again.

As the investigation continued, detectives discovered Xeniti's phone was in the vicinity of the couple's residence around 1 a.m. on May 21. Detectives also obtained info that indicated the couple had been traveling in the same area the day before.

Search warrants were eventually obtained to enter the couple's home as well as Lanning's vehicle.

During the searches, investigators said they found evidence that Xeniti was murdered in the home and her body was disposed elsewhere, but that location was unknown.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: BSO’s Homicide Unit, in conjunction with BSO’s Missing Person Unit, arrest Ian Lanning in the disappearance and murder of Irene Lanning Xeniti. https://t.co/tsj0dMp0UU pic.twitter.com/UZy8yy5m1B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 12, 2022

Lanning was taken into custody on Saturday. He's facing one count of first-degree murder.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.