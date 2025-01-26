Man shot in neck rushed to hospital following shooting on I-95 South near Oakland Park, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting happened along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park on Sunday evening, officials said.

According to Oakland Park Fire, the shooting happened in the area of I-95 South and Oakland Park Boulevard, where one man was taken to the hospital with "a gunshot wound to the neck." Oakland Park Fire did not go into further details about the man's condition.

Highway camera video shows a large police presence blocking the southbound lanes of I-95 near the off-ramp for Cypress Creek Road, where southbound traffic is currently being diverted.

6:50pm Update: I-95 Shooting in Broward County. All southbound traffic forced off at Cypress Creek Rd. I-95 South is now CLOSED between Cypress Creek and Oakland Park Blvd. Use: Turnpike, 441, Powerline Rd, Andrews Ave, Dixie Hwy, Federal Hwy https://t.co/IDox9YJpA1 — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) January 26, 2025

Officials said I-95 South is currently closed between Cypress Creek and Oakland Park, and advise drivers to use the Florida's Turnpike, US-441, Powerline Road, Andrews Avenue, Dixie and Federal Highways as alternative routes.

CBS News Miami has reached out to police to gather more details. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.