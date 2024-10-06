Universities announce closure plans as Hurricane Milton approaches

MIAMI: As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, five public universities and Nova Southeastern have announced plans to close. And the Florida Panthers has canceled its Champions Ring Ceremony on Monday.

Schools

Public school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe say their campuses will be open Monday with future days not announced. Palm Beach County's school district announced Monday that campuses will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Nova Southeastern University will close its Fort Lauderdale/Davie, Kendall, Miramar, Oceanographic (Dania Beach) and West Palm Beach campuses from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Also, NSU University School and NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, NSU Health clinics across the tri-county area will be closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Five public universities -- University of South Florida, University of Central Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, New College of Florida and University of Florida -- will be closing their campuses. This also happened during Hurricane Helene.

The University of Florida on Monday announced offices will be closed an classes canceled, including online ones, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through Thursday in Alachua County. There are no plans to evacuate student residents of the Gainesville campus.

UCF in Orlando will suspend operations on all campuses and online classes from Tuesday through Thursday. Standard operations will continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday, and are planned to resume at 6 a.m. Friday,. UCF Housing will remain open but campus services will be closed.

All USF in-person classes and offices will be closed Monday through Wednesday. A decision hasn't been made about Thursday. As of now, residence halls on the Tampa campus will remain open but the St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee ones will close at noon Monday.

Gulf Coast classes will shift to remote operations Monday, including classes. The campus in Lee County will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. A decision about Thursday operations will be announced by Wednesday. Plans are to keep the residence halls open.

New College will close its Sarasota campus from Monday through Friday. All students living on campus will be evacuated by noon Monday and for those with nowhere to go Sudakoff Conference Center will be available as a shelter.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers announced Sunday "that out of an abundance of caution" Monday's Champions Ring Ceremony will not continue as planned. But opening night Tuesday against the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise is still scheduled.

"As this event would take resources from first responders and service providers, we have made the tough decision to cancel our Champions Ring Ceremony out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all involved. We will instead distribute our championship rings privately," President and CEO Matt Caldwell said.

The Panthers said fans can expect a full refund for their donation at their point of purchase.

Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami plans to remain open this week "as long as weather permits" after the zoo was closed Sunday because of inclement weather.

Some animals will be in indoor enclosures but the gardens, trails and select exhibits are open.

The zoo is offering a 50% off admission during this time.

Roundtable at the Latino Summit

Tuesday's event with former President Donald Trump at Trump National Doral Miami was postponed due to severe weather forecasts.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the path of Hurricane Milton, and we are postponing the Latino Summit as communities prepare for the storm," Danielle Alvarez, Trump campaign senior advisor, said.