Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management urges residents to be "storm ready"

MIAMI — As tropical storm weather approaches, the Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management is urging all residents to be prepared and "be storm ready."

Spokeswoman Erika Benitez tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Flooding is a threat to all of us and we have to be prepared wherever we live especially if you live in a low-lying area and you need to know what to do after a flood. If you see standing water, it is never a good idea to drive in to flooded area. The water may be deeper than you think and have debris and sharp objects and downed power lines. Stay informed. Be storm ready. Trim your trees and have enough food and supplies for 72 hours. Have a plan for your pets and have a plan if you need to evacuate."

CBS4 Spoke with residents all around Miami-Dade and they say they are concerned by the predictions from NOAA that there will be between 14 and 21 named storms this hurricane season of which 6 to 10 storms will become hurricanes. But they also say they are not alarmed by the approaching storm.

Dr. Ramon Sanchez of Coral Gables said he realizes he will not have to use his shutters that all roll down when he presses a button or probably not have to use his CB radio and tower for communication in case he loses power. But he is stocked up on supplies and batteries for lanterns and other items in case there is a brief loss of power.

"I have plenty of batteries," he said.

Outside a Publix Supermarket in Doral, Ley Salcedo echoed the sentiments of many we spoke with.

"As a true Floridian I have some basics at home and water and candles and condensed milk in case we need it. I do not plan on buying extra supplies or boarding up. I do think everyone should stay informed."

At a canal at NW 83 Street and 4 Place, the South Florida Water Management District lowered the water levels to help drainage in case of flooding.

On Miami Beach, Mayor Dan Gelber said the city is prepared. Many residents remember the flooding last July at 86 Street and Harding Avenue during a storm.

"We are trying to make sure we have pumping stations operating and backup generators and portable ones where we need to clean out the rains and move water quickly. We are ahead of the curve because we made the roads higher in low-lying areas and put in more pumps and generators," he said.