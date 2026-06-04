How to prepare and stay safe before and after a hurricane in Florida

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is upon us, and you don't want to wait until the last minute to prepare for a monster hurricane as it's bearing down on South Florida.

Safety is a top priority for Florida Power and Light and is the cornerstone of the utility company's commitment to customers and its employees.

Whether you've lived in Florida for your entire life or you're new to the region, having an emergency plan in place is the best way you and your family can stay safe during hurricane season.

Here's what you can do before, during and after a hurricane:

What is a hurricane emergency plan?

You should determine whether your home or business is located in a flood zone, and review your local evacuation routes.

You should also consider whether you will shelter in place at your home during a hurricane or evacuate the area, and also have a plan for where you'll go and if you need a separate plan for your pets.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management recommends that drivers keep their gas tanks at least half-full throughout hurricane season. Electric vehicle should aim to maintain a charge between 50% and 80% at all times.

In addition, you should reach out to your local emergency management office if you or anyone you know has special medical needs, in case of an evacuation. Apply for FLPs Medically Essential Service designation if someone in your home relies on electric-powered equipment.

What should be in a hurricane emergency kit?

Florida residents are urged to build an emergency kit and fill it with non-perishable food, bottled water, flashlights, batteries, medications and a first-aid kit.

Determine a backup power source. Don't forget to include phone chargers, power banks and a waterproof container for important documents.

And don't forget information such as insurance policies, health cards, birth certificates, Social Security cards, a list of emergency contacts and a recent copy of your FPL bill.

How to prepare your home for a hurricane

Move your patio furniture and outdoor items inside. Fasten your doors and windows and cover valuables and furniture with plastic and move away from windows.

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electronics, including pool equipment, and set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest temperatures to keep food fresh and frozen for as long as possible after a hurricane.

DO NOT attempt to trim trees or vegetation near overhead power lines by yourself. Only hire qualified, line-clearing professionals to trim trees and other vegetation near power lines. Here where to find more information on tree trimming policies.

attempt to trim trees or vegetation near overhead power lines by yourself. Only hire qualified, line-clearing professionals to trim trees and other vegetation near power lines. Here where to find more information on tree trimming policies. Look up and find the location of power lines before you begin to work on a ladder. Make sure that any ladders or scaffolds are far enough away so that you – and the ends of your tools – don't come within 10 feet of power lines.

How to stay safe after a hurricane

If you're planning to use a portable generator, make sure to read and follow all the manufacturer's instructions. Be sure to set it up outside – not in your home or garage – and connect appliances directly to it. Do not wire your generator directly to your home's breaker or fuse box, as the power you generate may flow back into power lines and cause injuries.

Stay far away from and do not touch any downed power lines or flooded and debris-laden areas that may be hiding downed power lines. If you see damaged electrical equipment, call 911.

How can Floridians stay informed after a hurricane?

Bookmark FPL.com and save 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243) to your cell phone to report and check the status of your restoration.

Stay informed by following your local news and FPL's social media pages for updates on storm conditions and heed warnings.

Facebook: @fplconnect

Instagram: @insidefpl

X: @insideFPL

FPL works year-round to be ready for severe weather and urges customers to prepare by making safety a priority this storm season. For more tips, visit FPL.com/storm.

This content is sponsored by Florida Power & Light