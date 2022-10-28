Watch CBS News
Local News

Hurricane Ian insured losses in Florida near $7.6 billion

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - The amount of estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian continues to increase, nearing $7.6 billion on Thursday.

According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation, the estimated losses were $7,595,678,739, up from $7,132,230,606 on Monday and $6,886,280,085 at the end of last week.

Insured losses are expected to steadily climb as damage is assessed from the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state.

Thursday's data showed that 587,693 claims had been reported, with 410,251 involving residential property. Other types of claims involve such things as commercial property and auto damage. About 300,000 of the overall claims were in Lee and Charlotte counties, where Ian made landfall.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 9:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.