Gov. DeSantis says federal government should focus on North Carolina

STEINHATCHEE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said President Joe Biden called him Sunday, but he couldn't take the call because he was in a helicopter touring damage in the Big Bend area. But he told reporters Monday that the federal government should focus on North Carolina.

"Florida, we have it handled," DeSantis said Monday at a news conference. "We have what we need … Most of the effort should be in western North Carolina right now because you still have active rescues that need to take place."

DeSantis said he's also sending rescue teams to North Carolina, where many Floridians have second homes.

"We're going to be bringing people to safety," he said. "I don't think they have any major way to get out of those western North Carolina places right now. That's going to require us doing the air missions."

DeSantis launched Operation Blue Ridge, which will fly Florida residents stranded in North Carolina by the hurricane to safety. Rescuers in Florida can use boats instead of vehicles to help residents, but the area it by the storm is several hundred miles away from any coastline.

This multi-state agency response will include the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida State Guard, Florida National Guard, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Florida Law Enforcement Coordination Task Force and a Law Enforcement Strike Team.

Helene killed at least 116 people nationwide, CBS News confirmed. The storm appears to have inflicted its worst damage in the Carolinas, where officials said more than 70 people have been found dead.

In Florida, 13 people were killed, officials confirmed, including 10 who died in Pinellas County. Statewide, rescue crews have conducted thousands of missions.

DeSantis touted Florida's response back home and efforts to restore power and clear roads. He held a news conference in Steinhatchee in front of Roy's restaurant, which was demolished by storm surge and said the state was issuing emergency permits to help businesses recover.

According to DeSantis, all state and locally owned bridges have been reopened following inspection for damage caused by the storm.

The Florida National Guard activated approximately 3,500 service members for response operations.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the state's private fund overseen by Volunteer Florida established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, visit FloridaDisasterFund.org.

Biden approved Florida's disaster declaration on Saturday, allowing federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas impacted by Helene. Helene was the third hurricane to hit the Big Bend region in the last 13 months.

Florida residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA app.

As of Monday morning, approximately 86,696 customers are without power with 2,316,189 accounts restored.

In Clearwater, more than 4 feet of water flooded the Clearwater Marine Aquarium off Florida's Gulf Coast, causing catastrophic damage, aquarium officials said over the weekend.

Most of the aquarium's life support systems were lost by the flooding and other vital equipment was damaged by the salt water. Because of the damage, two manatees getting rehabilitation were moved to ZooTampa and sea turtles also being rehabilitated were moved to a nature center in Boca Raton, officials posted on Sunday.

"All other resident animals are safe, and some animals have been moved within the facility to ensure they are secure while we address impacts to their habitats," the aquarium said in a post.

James Powell, the aquarium's executive director, said the facility was in most need of an ultra-low temperature, lab-grade freezer. The aquarium is located about 22 miles km west of Tampa.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians to be vigilant for price gouging, disaster scams and fraud,

"As Floridians are recovering from Hurricane Helene, it is important to remain vigilant for scams and price gouging. Unfortunately, it is now when people are left vulnerable from a catastrophe that bad actors may swoop in to exploit Floridians with contractor fraud, debris-removal scams and more. Please make sure that all services are legitimate before signing a contract—check out our Scams at a Glance: After the Storm resource for additional tips to avoid falling victim to disaster-related scams."

For more information on price gouging, click here.