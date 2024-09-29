Helene recovery and relief efforts continue in Florida as Biden approves disaster declaration

MIAMI — Three days after Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida's Big Bend region, recovery and relief efforts continue across the state as local and federal agencies respond to the aftermath.

Cleanup continued Sunday from the storm that killed at least 77 people across the U.S. Southeast, leaving behind a path of destruction and knocking out power for several million people.

President Joe Biden approved Florida's disaster declaration on Saturday, allowing federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas impacted by Helene. Helene was the third hurricane to hit the Big Bend region in the last 13 months.

In Florida alone, 13 people were killed, officials confirmed, including 10 who died in Pinellas County. Statewide, rescue crews have conducted thousands of missions.

Where federal aid is going in Florida

The White House said that Mr. Biden's actions make federal funding available to affected individuals in the following counties:

Charlotte

Citrus

Dixie

Franklin

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Levy

Madison

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Sarasota

Taylor

Wakulla

The federal funding will also be available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in those listed counties. The White House also said the federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation efforts across Florida.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell called Helene a "multi-state event" on "Face The Nation" Sunday, adding that her team on the ground has seen "significant impacts" in Florida and other parts of the U.S. Southeast.

Additionally, the White House has appointed John E. Brogan with FEMA to coordinate federal recovery operations in the impacted areas.

"Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed," the White House said.

Recovery, rescue and relief in Florida

Organizations in South Florida stepped up to help their neighbors to in North Florida and the Gulf Coast, including the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in Doral, where volunteers have spent days packing boxes full of supplies for those impact by Helene.

"It could have been us and we could've been in that situation where we needed all the help we could get," said GEM volunteer Sophia Rodriguez. "So, I'm really grateful that we are the ones that get to be able to help."

Since Helene's landfall, 400 volunteers arrived at GEM and helped bring supplies to Florida and other parts of the U.S. Southeast that were hit by the storm.

Meanwhile, Keaton Beach was still recovering from Idalia and Debby when Helene appeared to deliver the knockout punch. Taylor County officials estimate that 90% of homes in Keaton Beach are gone.

And further south in Cedar Key, officials say it is not safe for residents or rescue workers.

In the waters off Florida's Sanibel Island, a Coast Guard crew made a daring rescue, saving a man and his dog who were stranded on his 36-foot sailboat.

In the Big Bend fishing village of Steinhatchee, storm-weary residents prayed Helene would miss them, but the waterside docks and restaurants that once stood here though are now gone.

The storm surge shoved buildings off their foundations. Linda Wicker lost the restaurant she had owned for 20 years. She seemed more shaken by what she saw across her village, homes torn apart by the wind and the deep water.

"If you let it play with your mind, you just can't go there," Wicker told CBS News. "You can't. It's horrible."

On historic Davis Islands in Tampa, streets were under water and boats had washed up on land. One home was gutted by flames. Marie Terry, who lives next door, would have been in the neighborhood unless her daughter had insisted she evacuate.

"I'm just in shock," Terry told CBS News. "It's just such a beautiful house, and to see it like this, it's like, what could have happened?"

Florida residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA app.